Deepika Padukone Shares Picture With Her Mother Ujjala Padukone; Says 'love You Amma'

Many Bollywood actors, yesterday, took to their social media handles to share adorable wishes for their mothers. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, however, shared a beautiful click with her mother today. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

Deepika Padukone shares a picture with her mother

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a picture with her mother. In the photo, one can see her with her mother and sister. From the looks of it, it seems like the picture was taken at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding. Deepika Padukone also captioned the picture as, “Love You Amma”.

Deepika Padukone is seen enjoying a hearty laugh dressed in an orange coloured traditional outfit. She is sitting between her mother, Ujjala Padukone and her sister, Anisha Padukone. Both of them are dressed in traditional outfits while Deepika Padukone’s mother also had a garland around her neck.

In addition to this, Deepika Padukone also shared another post for her mother yesterday and this time it was a hilarious one. The actor shared a picture of herself back from her school days where she is seen holding numerous certificates and trophies. She also added in the caption thanking her mother for pushing her forward always. She added that the entire family loves her.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next in the much-anticipated Kabir Khan-directorial, 83. The film also stars her husband, Ranveer Singh along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar. The film was scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, 83 has been postponed.

