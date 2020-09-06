Unseen Pic Of The Day: Deepika Padukones's Then & Now Transformation Will Amaze Fans

An unseen before and after picture of Deepika Padukone surfaced on the internet. By the looks of it, the "before" photo of the actor is presumably from her early days in Bollywood. Whereas, the "after" picture is one of her recent pics from her photoshoot. The collage garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans gushed to comment on it.

Deepika Padukone's unseen before and after pictures

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, it hit many likes. A user asked, "Oh my god is this really her?", whereas another fan wrote, "Beauty queen, with or without makeup. Also the best actress." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's unseen photos below.

Deepika kickstarted her Bollywood career with her role in Om Shaanti Om, 2007. She became an overnight sensation as her acting charisma as Shaanti Priya in the film won many hearts. After which, the actor was roped in for back-to-back movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Chandni Chowk To China among others. Her notable work is in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Chennai Express, Chhapaak and others. The actor has bagged a slew of awards and accolades in her illustrative career.

Also Read |Remember when Deepika Padukone in a throwback interview had THIS to say about having kids

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika and Prabhas are all set to collaborate for Nag Ashwin's upcoming outing. On July 19, Deepika broke the big news of her collaboration with Prabhas on social media and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead". Further details of the film are not out yet.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Shares Picture Of His 'Nana-G' With Glares On, Fan Says 'you Look Like Him'

Meanwhile, Deepika is awaiting the release of her much-anticipated film 83, directed by Kabir Khan, alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie is based on the events leading to the iconic triumph of India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film, whereas Deepika Padukone will play the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The pictures and posters from the film have amped up the expectations of moviegoers.

When Deepika introduced her and Ranveer's characters from 83 on social media, she wrote, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own. This is 83."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Fan Art Friday' Poster Sees Her In Ravishing Red Saree, See Here

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Goes Shirtless & Shares Series Of Pics; His 'collarbones' Steal The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.