Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Prabhas In Nag Ashwin's Pan-India Sci-fi Film: Reports

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Baahubali star Prabhas are reportedly going to share screen space in a sci-fi film to be directed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin. Rumour mills have been abuzz with the news ever since the makers shared a cryptic tweet on Saturday by hinting at a surprise for Prabhas' next film. If confirmed, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be paired together for the first time in a pan-Indian sci-fi drama that is expected to go on the floors in April next year.

The film, tentatively titled 'Prabhas 21', will be the actor's third pan-Indian film after the blockbuster Baahubali series and the 2019 film Saaho which also featured Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will star opposite Prabhas in a love story set in the backdrop of an imaginary third world war. It’s a huge-budget film which is going to be the 50th-anniversary special venture for the popular Telugu production company Vyjayanthi Films.

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi speaks about his admiration for Deepika Padukone's dedication to work

Is Deepika Padukone demanding a big amount?

According to reports, the Chennai Express actor has demanded a whooping price for her role in the film. If reports are to be believed, if Deepika is finalised for the role, then it will be the highest for a Telugu film actress ever. Reportedly, director Nag Ashwin is keen to rope the actress on board and is also ready to pay the fee demanded by Deepika for her role in the film.

Read | Deepika Padukone’s throwback pics with Vin Diesel will make you want to see them together

Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the highly-anticipated film has already kick-started and the excited fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing more details and updates regarding the film. A few days back, 'Prabhas 20' was unveiled as Radhe Shyam. The actor featured along with Pooja Hegde in the first look poster, which had become the rage all over the internet.

Read | Katrina conveys thanks with glimpse of b'day celebrations; Deepika, Hrithik, Kareena wish

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of her next, Kabir Khan's '83. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas this year. She has also signed a yet-untitled project, to be directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Read | Deepika Padukone looks regal in the stunning artwork by her fan; See post here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.