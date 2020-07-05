Deepika Padukone With Farhan Akhtar Or Neil Nitin Mukesh; Who's Better On-screen Duo?

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has delivered numerous BO hits and critically acclaimed films. In the year 2010, Deepika Padukone shared the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Neil Nitin Mukesh for the first time, in Kartik Calling Kartik and Lafangey Parindey respectively. Kartik Calling Kartik released in February while Lafangey Parindey released in August. Read the details of the film and decide Farhan Akhtar or Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is a better lead with Deepika Padukone.

Deepika with Farhan or Neil Nitin Mukesh?

Deepika Padukone & Farhan Akhtar film

Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar starrer Kartik Calling Kartik was written and directed by Vijay Lalwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Reliance Big Pictures owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Apart from the lead, Ram Kapoor and Shefali Shah play supporting roles in the film. The psychological thriller film's music was composed by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while the background score was composed by MIDIval Punditz and Karsh Kale.

Reportedly, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, the film was considered a debacle at the box-office. The storyline of the film was about an introvert man and how he was dealing with Schizophrenia, a mental disorder characterised by abnormal social behaviour and failure to understand reality. Back in 2010, many from the audience found the story difficult to understand. Reportedly, many fans believed that the Vijay Lalwani directorial was released ahead of its time. On the other side, after the film, Deepika and Farhan never collaborated again.

Deepika Padukone & Neil Nitin Mukesh

Lafangey Parindey, starring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and enrolled by Aditya Chopra. Actors such as Juhi Chawla and Kay Kay Menon, among many others, were seen playing the special guest appearance in the film. Reportedly, the story of the film is loosely inspired by the 1978 American film, Ice Castles and the 1999 Tamil film, Thulladha Manamum Thullum.

The film opened with a mixed response from the critics. Though many called the film an inspirational tale, the critics remarked that its plot was predictable. The climax of the film was praised by a section of fans, although, the film was a BO debacle. But, the soundtrack of the romantic-drama was an instant hit including the song Man Lafanga.

