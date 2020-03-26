Deepika Padukone's Childhood & Recent Pictures With Sister Anisha Padukone, See Pics

The bond that Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone have is really deep and genuine, just like any other sister duo. So much so that, Deepika even lovingly called her sister a 'French Fry' in the past. In an interview with a financial website, Anisha Padukone, who is 5-years-younger to Deepika Padukone, said that Deepika is both like a friend and a mother to her. Anisha also revealed that she is very protective of her. Belo compiled are a few childhood and recent pictures of Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha Padukone that cutely shows the bond they share with each other-

Here are some adorable pictures of Deepika Padukone with her younger sister, Anisha Padukone-

Deepika Padukone posted this picture on Anisha's birthday where they are having some french fries together.

Deepika Padukone captioned this post:

Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry!🍟 Actually...YOU are a french fry!



Okay Bye!!!😘😘😘 @anishapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

This is really a cute picture posted by Deepika with Anisha Padukone, which is clicked by the actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika captioned this picture:

me and my little...coz sisters are the bestest!!!❤️ 📸 @ranveersingh

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

In this picture, Anisha Padukone is sitting on Deepika Padukone's lap and this is one of the most adorable pictures of these sisters from their childhood.

Deepika said in her caption, like always...i promise to love you,protect you and bug you...forever!😝😝😝 I love you smallie...❤️ @anishapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

This is another childhood picture of the sisters sitting in a garden, showing their warm smiles.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone wished her younger sister Anisha on her birthday with this picture.

Go smallie

It's your birthday

We gon' party like it's yo birthday 🍾🥂(oh sorry!i meant 🥛)🤣🤣🤣😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️ @anishapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika, Ranveer and Anisha look really adorable in this picture, which is also loved by Deepika Padukone.

cuddles & snuggles!

smashed in the middle!❤️ @ranveersingh @anishapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

