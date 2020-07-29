Anisha Padukone Munches On Pizza In Throwback Pic, 'jiju' Ranveer Singh Drops Quirky Reply

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture. Channelling her inside foodie, Anisha Padukone is seen binging on pizza while posing for the picture. Instagramming her throwback picture, she wrote a caption, which read, "Did someone say ?? (sic)". But more than her picture, it was jiju Ranveer Singh's quirky comment, which grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Anisha Padukone's Instagram post on pizza

READ | 'Ranveer Singh & Anisha Padukone Know All My Weird Talents', Says Deepika Padukone To Fan

The photo garnered more than 16k likes within a day. In the comments section, her friend, who clicked that picture, asked Anisha to give photo credits to her while actor Danish Sait attempted to fill the blanks of Anisha's caption as he wrote, "Peeejaaa". Ranveer Singh also grabbed the opportunity and left a quirky reply, which read, "Garm-a-garam pizzzzzzaaaaaaay", means hot-hot pizza. His response received more than 329 likes.

READ | Deepika Padukone's Childhood & Recent Pictures With Sister Anisha Padukone, See Pics

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha and Ranveer Singh have often left netizens in splits with the fun banters on social media. A couple of weeks back, when Ranveer celebrated his 35th birthday, Anisha came up with a funny yet sweet idea to wish him. To wish him, Anisha shared a funny GIF of Ranveer doing Bhangra as she wrote, "janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaayein, jijaji" (Best wishes for your birthday, brother-in-law).

READ | Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Explains Why She Didn't Follow Her Father's Legacy

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed to Christmas 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Anisha Padukone's 'shuddh Desi' Wishes On 'jijaji' Ranveer Singh's Birthday Are Unmissable

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in director Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.