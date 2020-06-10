Deepika Padukone's Five Memorable Outfits That Will Help You Nail Your Every Mood

Deepika Padukone has been making waves in Bollywood with her stellar performances over the years. Apart from starring in several Bollywood hits, Deepika also paved a way for herself in Hollywood. She is not only a highly bankable actor but also a fashion icon. The Om Shanti Om debutant knows how to dress for an occasion but her style is also about her many moods. So here are five Deepika Padukone’s photos that nail the mood quotient.

Deepika Padukone style inspo for every mood

1. Feeling lazy

The ongoing lockdown has made many people befriend their beds. But who says you cannot be lazy in style? Take a cue from Deepika Padukone’s Instagram photo where she is catching up with her friend on FaceTime in a comfortable silk night suit. So grab your silk PJs and get comfortable in style.

2. Feeling bold

Planning to go bold on a budget? Deepika Padukone’s Instagram photo is the solution you are looking for. Just pair a simple white top with your blue jeans. Then add the dash of red to your outfit with some bold lip colour. This simple style trick used by Deepika Padukone will help you capture the essence of going bold with your OOTD.

3. Feeling happy

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram handle is filled with pictures of her sporting a gorgeous smile on her face. So if you are feeling happy today, why not go for a flowy and bright-coloured outfit. Take a look this Deepika Padukone’s Instagram photo where she is all smiles in this balloon-sleeved pink outfit.

4. Want to party hard

While planning an outfit for a party, girls usually opt for dresses and high heels. But this Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post will help you create a party outfit that screams comfort. Just go for a monochrome look like Deepika with a black crop top and pair it with black flared pants. You can opt for medium heels or even flats for this outfit and also add a dash of glam by popping on some gold jewellery.

5. Feeling funky

If you are in the mood for a funky outfit and looking for some inspiration, let Deepika Padukone be your guide. the actor donned this look for a magazine shoot. She paired a simple yellow heart-printed tee with a yellow skirt. This look was not only funky but also comfortable as well.

