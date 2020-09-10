Deepika Padukone Gets A New Look Before Leaving For Goa To Start Shooting For Next Film

Actress Deepika Padukone who is known to ace every character that she portrays in films, recently underwent a makeover before jetting off for her next in Goa. The actress is all set to start shooting for her next Shaun Batra’s directorial went for a hair cut to slip into the shoes of her upcoming character. The pictures of her transformation was shared by her hair stylist Clarabelle Saldanha who treated the fans with the amazing new look of the actress.

Deepika Padukone's transformation for next film

From the series of pictures, the first one was a boomerang video, where the stylist can be seen flaunting the puffy hair of the actress after the hairdo. The following pictures were a few mirror selfies which showcased her beautiful looks post the haircut. While captioning the post, the hair stylist expressed her happiness of working with the actress and wrote that she is one such actress who knows what she wants and how to work on it in life.

Scores of Deepika Padukone’s fans were amazed by the sudden new look of the actress and also showered their praises under the post. One of the users expressed her eagerness to get a similar hairdo and also praised the actress for acing every style. Another user wrote that Deepika is the “most gorgeous lady in the mask.” A third user chimed similar sentiments and wrote that finally “the queen” of Bollywood I back after a long time. Another follower of the actress commented that Deepika truly looks like an angel in the pictures.

Sometime back, one of the sources close to the actress informed that Deepika, has dedicated three days to finish her brand commitments which were on halt because of the COVID-19 situation all over before jetting off to Goa.. After doing away with her brand commitments, the actress would then get into her shooting mode for the films. Deepika has many coveted brands in her kitty that have been associated with her for years. In fact, in the lockdown, she signed another big brand as well. According to the statement, the Piku actress has been productively using this lockdown with conducting online narrations and preparing for her upcoming role. Her dedication to her work and her versatility is what keeps her going.

(Image credit: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram)

