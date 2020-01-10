'Tanhaji': Delhi HC Directs Makers To Add Disclaimer That 'Maratha' Is General Term

Adding to the list of Bollywood films like Panipat and Chhapaak in the midst of controversy is Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Just a day before release, the Delhi High Court has directed makers to add a disclaimer over the use of the word, 'Maratha' in the film. Asserting that it be used as a 'general term' to refer to all soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and not as a mention to a certain community. The Judge assigned disposed of the plea filed by Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh in the National capital.

Delhi HC directs makers to incorporate changes

However, sources claim that the Delhi HC partly considered the plea of the petitioner and directed that a disclaimer be added in English and Hindi. As per the petitioner, while the filmmaker has shown Tanhaji as a Maratha warrior, in reality, he was a Koli- Maratha warrior. The claimants alleged that the filmmakers are concealing the true image of warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Further, the petitioners strongly objected to the film and appealed that an appropriate direction to CBFC and director Om Raut be given, asserting that changes need to be made regarding the true lineage of the great warrior.

Prior to this, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Jitendra Awhad warned the makers to get their 'basic facts' straight and not portray history or the characters wrongly. Awhad accused filmmaker Om Raut of depicting history inaccurately and unethically showing Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in a wrong way. From his official Twitter handle, the NCP leader claimed that he will take action against the makers if the changes pinpointed by him were not made. He further went on to say that if the makers consider his demand as a threat, then they are free to do so.

