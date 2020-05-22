Salman Khan's Peppy Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of public places like gyms and malls. It has become a little tough for all fitness enthusiast to keep up their workout goals amid lockdown. However, many of them are still trying to keep themselves fit and healthy by working out at home. Lifting heavy weights and performing tough exercises can become easy with the right song to motivate someone. Music soothes down a person and thus playing songs while working out can be comforting. Hence, here is a list of Salman Khan’s songs that one can add to their workout playlist.

Jumme Ki Raat

Jumme Ki Raat is a peppy number from the movie Kick. Salman Khan can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with this desi moves. While gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen raising the temperature with her scintillating performance. The peppy song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal collaborated to sing the song.

Dhinka Chika

Dhinka Chika is a hit dance number from the film Ready. In the video of the song, Salman Khan can be seen making a grand entrance on the top of a bus. The hook step of the song was a massive success after the song was released. Salman Khan and Asin can be seen dancing to the crazy beats of the song composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song has received the melodious voice of Mika Singh and Amrita Kak.

Selfie Le Le Re

Selfie Le Le Re is a hit dance number from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The video of the song features, Salman Khan, dancing on the song composed by Pritam. Vishal Dadlani and Nakash Aziz collaborated together for this peppy number. The song and its hook step was a massive hit of the year.

Pandeyjee Seeti

Pandeyjee Seeti is a peppy song from the hit movie Dabangg 2. Salman Khan can be seen dancing with fellow police officers in the song, while Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha can be seen impressing fans with their desi thumkaas. The song is composed by Sajid Wajid and sung by Wajid, Shreya Goshal and Mamta Sharma.

Character Dheela

Character Dheela is a hit item number from the film Ready. The video of the song sees Salman Khan and Zareen Khan setting the dance floor on fire with their stupendous dance moves. The song was composed by Pritam and sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak.

