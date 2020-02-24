'Devi' Trailer: Kajol Runs A Tight Ship As She Holds The Sisterhood Of Women Together

The trailer of highly anticipated short film Devi featuring Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn and eight other women has been released on Monday and it is sure to leave you intrigued. The one-minute-long video was shared by the Tanhaji actor though her microblogging account as it gave a glimpse into the temperaments of the nine women that feature in the short film. The short film, directed by debutante Priyanka Banerjee, also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama among others.

A foreboding element has a looming presence in the trailer of Devi where one sees nine women locked up in a room, forced to stand in solidarity even though they share different and conflicting dispositions. The short film, scheduled to release on Mach 2, will reveal the struggles of these fearless women as their tales of agony and exploitation will be showcased in the narrative. In the trailer, Kajol seems to lead the revolution as she plays the intermediary who takes charge of the brewing tension among the nine women.

Take a look:

9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here’s a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film, #Devi on 2nd March on @largeshortfilmshttps://t.co/LCAnYjc2Pw@shrutihaasan @NehaDhupia @neenakulkarni — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 24, 2020

Read | Ajay Devgn proud of wife Kajol for upcoming film Devi; "Headed in the right direction"

Kajol had recently spoken about her character, Jyoti, to a national daily and revealed that the character had many differences and a few uncanny similarities with her. She spoke about the relevance of a film like Devi in today's day and age and said that it is one of the many ways in which issues of gender discrimination, abuse and violence have been spoken about on screen. Devi will mark Kajol's debut into the digital world as the film will be released on YouTube for the global audience.

Read | Kajol & other 'devis' look ready to take on the world in this new poster

What's next for Kajol?

The DDLJ actor was last seen in the blockbuster period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she played the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife, Savitribai. The actor is currently gearing up for another film titled Tribhanga, directed by Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! actor Renuka Shahane, which is being made for the digital platform. The plot reportedly revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations. Kajol will be seen in the film along with actors Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Read | Kajol reminisces her 'favourite memories' as 'My Name Is Khan' turns 10, watch video

Read | Kajol reveals why she does one film a year and does not try to break records

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.