Dharmendra Welcomes A Rare And Unique Guest At Home Today; Watch Video

Actor Dharmendra was more than delighted to share that his house welcomed a unique guest today. In a rare incident, a peahen found its way to the actor's balcony from a nearby jungle and strolled around in his backyard, before finding its way back to the jungle, again. Dharmendra shared the video of the bird, on his social media account. Check out the video below:

Dharmendra welcomes a unique guest

Actor Dharmendra shared a video of the peahen who visited his house. In the video, the actor was heard saying that the bird found its way in his house because of the rains. The bird was seen strolling around on the actor's balcony and then flew off in some time.

Along with the video, the actor shared that is was a coincidence how a peacock visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before and how it visited him today. He further wrote that the peahen visited him from a nearby jungle and even before they could take a video of the bird, it flew away. Dharmendra further wrote that he will be waiting for the bird to come back to visit him.

Narendra Modi too had shared a video of peacock earlier

As mentioned by Dharmendra, a peacock had visited Narendra Modi a day before. The Prime Minister was seen feeding the peacock some grains. The video also had images from the time peacocks visited the Prime Minister earlier. In all the pictures, Narendra Modi was seen feeding the peacocks in his garden.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Actor Dharmendra made a guest appearance as a foreign minister in the film. The film followed the story of a boy named Avinash who falls in love with a girl named Naina. However, things get complicated when Avinash's love letter reaches Naina's mother.

