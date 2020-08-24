Nelson Mandela Foundation Hails Dia Mirza For Her Work In Nature Conservation

A staunch supporter of wildlife and an environmentalist, actress Dia Mirza received words of appreciation from Nelson Mandela Foundation on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of the former President of South Africa praised the actress for her work as an activist, renowned model, filmmaker, and actress. The Twitter handle of Nelson Mandela also hailed the Thappad actress for her relentless services towards the society and its betterment.

Nelson Mandela Foundation lauds Dia Mirza

The official Twitter handle wrote that work in the field of nature conservation and vulnerable children protection programs continues to inspire many around the world. Overwhelmed to receive such beautiful words on behalf of Nelson Mandela, Dia Mirza was quick enough to express her happiness over the same. Dia replied and wrote that these words of encouragement and appreciations are truly special for her. The actress further wrote that she has always admired the work done by Nelson’s late son Madiba Thembekile Mandela.

Dia Mirza is an activist, renowned model, filmmaker, and actress. Her work in the field of nature conservation and vulnerable children protection programmes continues to inspire many around the world. #WomensMonth #WomensMonth2020 #WhileWomenAreAlive pic.twitter.com/ERRR1xKLqg — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) August 24, 2020

This is so kind. And means so much 🙏🏻 Thank you. Have always admired Madiba and this is truly special @NelsonMandela 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/LJMbqIkBHt — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 24, 2020

Several fans and followers of the actress could not control their excitement after reading the appreciation post by the team of Nelson Mandela. One of the users wrote that this s something one of the best things that has ever happened to an actor that he is being praised by such an iconic personality. Another user congratulated the actress and asked her to keep on inspiring millions of people with her work. A third user called it “great recognition.” A fourth user wrote “proud of you.”

So proud of you. — Mandvi Gayatri Sharma (@MandviSharma) August 24, 2020

This is huge omgsh more reasons to be a proud fan ❤️ ❤️ blessed with the best 💖 — Urooj (@Uroooooooooj) August 24, 2020

congratulations! Keep up the incredible work @deespeak @NelsonMandela — Madhur K Garg, MD, MBA (@madhurkgarg) August 24, 2020

Great recognition — Utkarsh Jagdale (@UtkarshJagdale) August 24, 2020

According to the official website of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, it was established in 1999 when its Founder, Nelson Mandela, stepped down as the President of South Africa. On 9 May 1994, soon after the landmark election results were in, he was unanimously elected President by South Africa’s new Members of Parliament. As Mandela’s post-presidential office, the foundation provided the base for his charitable work, covering a wide range of endeavours: from building schools to HIV/AIDS work, from research into education in rural areas to peace and reconciliation interventions. Five years later, the Foundation began its transition into an organization focused on memory, dialogue, and legacy work

