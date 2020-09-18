Dia Mirza Excited To Watch 'Nations United', Says 'hugely Important Film To Watch'

Actress Dia Mirza recently shared a small teaser of the film titled Nations United. The actress who is excited to watch the upcoming film shared the small clip that portrays the sheer dedication of people of building up their own space even in the midst of the deadly coronavirus disease.

Dia Mirza excited to watch Nations United

The small video shows several natural calamities that are hovering on humans all across the globe including forest fires, melting of the glaciers, floods, and much more and has created havoc. The video further shows that there is an urgent need for the United Nations to find urgent solutions for the urgent times. The video at the end says, “with together, we humans can overcome anything and everything that is trying to create a mark on this planet.”

Even in the midst of #COVID-19 we can build a better world. Can’t wait to watch #NationsUnited on 19th September 🌏 This will be a hugely important film to watch this year. Don’t miss out! Live on @UN @TheGlobalGoals #GlobalGoalshttps://t.co/951B8I9csi pic.twitter.com/fhTTlJnhdk — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 18, 2020

The Thappad actress captioned the video and informed that the film is releasing on September 19 and also wrote that this film will be an important one to watch this year especially after the difficulties and problems faced by humans. According to the Facebook page of the United Nations, the eye-opening film sets out the action needed for a better world, as COVID19 threatens decades of global progress. The film features, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Malala Yousafzai, Beyoncé, Burna Boy and more.

Apart from sharing her views on the climatic changes that are happening all across, the actress has been penning some inspirational and motivational words on life and lessons learned from it. Sometime back, the actress shared a self-portrait picture. In the portrait, Dia Mirza is seen striking a pose beside a window while sporting a dark peach off-shoulder top paired with a skirt. Instagramming the post, the actress wrote a caption, which read, "Your voice is your gift, use it to speak up for what you believe in. Ignite the fire inside you and the world will watch you sparkle".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the film Thappad for which she received tremendous praise and appreciation from her fans. The much-appreciated Anubhav Sinha directorial film also starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati as the lead role.

