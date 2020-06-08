Dia Mirza Shares Post On 'World Oceans Day' & Mentions How We Can Make A Difference

World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 annually. On this special occasion today, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza mentions that she is missing the ocean and provided its importance to human. Read to know what she said in her heartfelt post-

Dia Mirza misses the ocean on World Oceans Day

Dia Mirza shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, where she has more than four million followers. The actor, who is also the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India, stated that she wants to visit the ocean again. She mentioned a few benefits that humans get from the oceans.

Her long caption read, “Take me to the Ocean and remind me, how inescapable and intimate our connection is to all that is alive and breathing... Oceans feed us, regulate our climate, and generate most of the oxygen we breathe. But despite their importance, oceans are facing unprecedented threats as a result of human activity. Sea levels are rising due to climate change and oceans are becoming more acidic and teeming with plastic. Did you know? Oceans serve as the world’s largest source of protein, with more than 3 billion people depending on the oceans as their primary source of protein Over three billion people depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods. Oceans absorb about 30% of carbon dioxide produced by humans, buffering the impacts of global warming. We can make a difference at an individual level by REFUSING to USE plastic bags, plastic cutlery, plastic cups and plates, plastic earbuds, single use masks and gloves. By segregating waste at home, ensuring all recyclable waste is recycled we can help reduce ocean pollution. Remember the plastics we use and throw often ends up in our oceans, causing harm to marine life and enters our food chain. #WorldOceansDay #IndianOcean #SustainableDevelopment #ForPeopleForPlanet #ForNature @unep @uninindia @unsdgadvocates @unitednations @undpinindia” [sic].

World Oceans Day supports the implementation of worldwide Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fosters public interest in the management of the ocean and its resources. The international day is marked in different ways. It includes launching new campaigns, initiatives, special events at zoos and aquarium, educational and conservation action programs, art contests, sustainable seafood events and more.

The theme for World Oceans Day 2020 is ‘innovation for sustainable ocean.’ Youths around the globe have been playing an increasingly pivotal role in spreading awareness since 2015.

Dia Mirza is known for her work towards a better environment. For several years, she has supported WTI’s wildlife conservation ventures and is a founder-member of the organization’s Club Nature initiative. She was appointed as the UN Secretary General's Advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. Her appointment as the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India has been extended till 2022.

