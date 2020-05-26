Dia Mirza Takes Up The Red Dot Challenge, Talks About Sustainable Sanitary Products

Dia Mirza has become the latest celebrity to take up the red dot challenge on Instagram. This challenge has been taken by many people across the world to spread awareness about the taboo attached to menstruation. Dia Mirza also went a step forward and talked about the need for biodegradable sanitary napkins. The challenge includes sharing a black and white picture of oneself with a bright red dot on the centre of the palm.

Dia Mirza's Red Dot challenge

Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a red dot on her palm. In the caption of the post, Dia talked about how there must be more awareness about how sanitary napkins are made of plastic and can be harmful to the environment. She talked about how along with putting period-shaming to rest, people should also try and switch to sustainable products that protect the health of oneself and that of the environment. She shared that she uses biodegradable napkins and how many also use menstrual cups and reusable napkins. Dia talked about how they are cost-effective products and also beneficial when it comes to personal hygiene. She also shared:

#DYK regular sanitary napkins are made mostly of plastic? This plastic lasts in the environment for hundreds of years. Most often sanitary napkins are incinerated and are a source of toxic waste. Spread the word and be the change.

Others join the Red Dot Challenge

Actor Diana Penty also showed her support to the cause of period shaming and joined in the challenge. She shared a picture of herself with the red dot. Here is what she wrote:

It’s about time we put a ‘period’ to period shaming. Cos there’s no shame in it

Aditi Rao Hydari also used the same caption and the joined in the Red dot challenge:

Kubraa Sait shared that in the absurdity around the world, one thing is constant and that is her periods. She added that the lockdown has given her the chance to take it easy with her body, rest and stay hydrated. She also told her fans to be proud of their cycle and listen to their bodies.

What is the challenge all about?

The initiative of the Red Dot challenge was started because of the stigma attached to periods as a concept. To put an end to the taboo attached to periods, UNICEF India came up with the challenge.

