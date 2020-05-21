Diana Penty Takes A Stand Against Period Shaming; Undertakes The 'red Dot Challenge'

Bollywood actor Diana Penty recently took to Instagram to support an initiative started by Unicef India. The initiative has been named red dot challenge where women make a huge red dot on the palm of their hands and show post it on social media. The challenge aims at putting period shaming to rest which is prevalent in the country.

Diana Penty's stand against period shaming

In this challenge called the Red Dot Challenge, women around the country have been posting pictures of themselves with a red dot in the centre of their palm. Kubbra Sait and Anaita Shroff Adajania have been amongst the many people to participate in the challenge previously. Diana Penty also decided to take a stand as she posted a monochrome picture on her official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, she could be seen wearing a sleeveless black top.

The monochrome picture only has one coloured portion which is the part where the red dot has been put on her hand. In the caption for the post, actor Diana Penty has written that it is about time that people come together to stop the shaming that happens due to the misconceptions that a family has about periods as a concept. She has also rectified that there is absolutely no shame in the natural phenomenon. She has also asked more people to post for change through the Instagram post.

Have a look at the picture posted on Diana Penty’s Instagram here.

Read Kriti Sanon & Diana Penty Share Fun Quarantine Time With Their Furry Playmates, See Pics

also read Diana Penty Shares Adorable Sketch Of Her Pet, Thanks Farah Khan's Daughter Anya For It

Anaita Shroff Adajania also took to Instagram to lend her support to the same initiative. The designer posted a monochrome picture with the red dot on her palm as well. She can be seen wearing a casual grey top with a pair of black pants in the picture.

She has written in the caption for the post that no matter what situation we are in right now; it is important to put a full stop on period shaming. She has also urged her followers to take a stand on the issue. Have a look at the post from Anaita Shroff Adajania’s Instagram here.

Read Kiara Advani Or Diana Penty | Who Draped Sequinned Saree Better?

Also read Diana Penty Says 21-day Lockdown Will Pass In A Blink,quips 'keep Blinking If You Have To'

Image Courtesy: Diana Penty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.