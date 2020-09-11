Diana Penty’s Throwback To ‘using Hotel Lobby As Runway’, Watch Video  

Diana Penty's Instagram videos and pictures tell her tale of everyday rendezvous. The model-turned-actress is known for her runway gigs. However, through a recent post, she combined the two together. Diana Penty was seen walking through a hotel lobby, in her signature catwalk. The actress shared the video on Instagram which invited a lot of varied reactions from her followers.

Diana Penty turns hotel lobby into runway

In the video, Diana Penty was walking through a hotel lobby with black and white interiors. Like the chic interiors, Diana as well wore a black long trail dress that kissed the wind as she strutted down the narrow lobby. At first, she did not show her front side, however, a few seconds into the video she can be seen turning around and strutting again showing off her high slit dress. The gown she wore for the video was a one-shoulder, shimmer bordered look. Diana Penty donned a bold make-up for the look as well. She even wore strappy heels to complete her look. Diana’s beachy waves hairdo was another addition to the oomph of her look.

Diana Penty then walks closer to the camera. As she walks, she has a slight smirk and fearless expressions. Apart from that, the video ends with her turning around in slow motion. The video had a glitch CG effect throughout accompanied with bass music perfect for walking through a runway.

Diana Penty shared the video on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Throwback to when I made the hotel lobby my runway.” Her video received thousands of likes and comments from her 3.6 million and counting followers. One follower wrote, “Gorgeous looks in this Black outfit.” While most followers were busy pouring heart emoticons on the picture.

Diana Penty often shares her bold pictures

Diana Penty recently shared a series of pictures in another bold black look. The low back outfit was appreciated by many of her fans. Diana opted for a sleek look for the picture.

