The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kangana Ranaut's Best Romantic Movies That Fans Need To Watch

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most flamboyant actors in Bollywood. Here are some of her romantic movies that fans need to watch, including 'Gangster'.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's performances have often garnered praise from her fans. Her movies that remain widely popular include Queen, Simran, Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu and many more. Ranaut's acting skills and charisma have impressed many of her fans, making her one of the most flamboyant actors in Hindi cinema. Listed below are Kangana Ranaut's romantic movies that fans could watch. 

READ:Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 25 Lakhs To PM-CARES; Mother Donates One-month Pension

Kangana Ranaut's romantic movies

READ:Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Sport Same B&W Dresses With Grace; Who Wore It Better?

1) Gangster

This is one of Kangana Ranaut's most romantic movies. Gangster's music and scenes of the movie captured many young hearts. The film was directed by Anurag Basu. One can watch the film on YouTube and Google Play. The film has received a rating of 7.1 on IMDb.

READ:Kangana Ranaut Talks About Celebs Sharing Videos Amid Lockdown, Says 'It's Not A Holiday'

2) Tanu Weds Manu

This is another popular film of Kangana Ranaut. The movie also stars R.Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles. The 2011 film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film is a love story based on one NRI man wanting to get married and meets his love but the girl refuses to marry him. 

READ:Kangana Ranaut Wants To Team Up With Aamir Khan For A Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Love Story

3) Katti Batti 

This is another quirky and popular film starring Kangana Ranaut. Imran Khan is seen romancing Kangana in this film. The chemistry between the two makes the viewers go into a frenzy. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The romance and drama-filled movie came out in the year 2015.

READ:Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her 'casual Dates'; Reveals She 'can't Sleep In Same Bed'

4) Woh Lamhe

This is another interesting love story starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The film is directed by Mohit Suri. The music of the film made it quite popular and one of the favourites among the masses. The film released in the year 2006 and stands at an IMDb rating of 6.6.

READ:Kangana Ranaut Rejected 'Sanju' & 'Sultan', Biggest Regret Not Working With Bhansali

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
lockdown
PEMA KHANDU ON NATIONAL LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK