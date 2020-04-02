Kangana Ranaut's Best Romantic Movies That Fans Need To Watch

Kangana Ranaut's performances have often garnered praise from her fans. Her movies that remain widely popular include Queen, Simran, Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu and many more. Ranaut's acting skills and charisma have impressed many of her fans, making her one of the most flamboyant actors in Hindi cinema. Listed below are Kangana Ranaut's romantic movies that fans could watch.

Kangana Ranaut's romantic movies

1) Gangster

This is one of Kangana Ranaut's most romantic movies. Gangster's music and scenes of the movie captured many young hearts. The film was directed by Anurag Basu. One can watch the film on YouTube and Google Play. The film has received a rating of 7.1 on IMDb.

2) Tanu Weds Manu

This is another popular film of Kangana Ranaut. The movie also stars R.Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles. The 2011 film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film is a love story based on one NRI man wanting to get married and meets his love but the girl refuses to marry him.

3) Katti Batti

This is another quirky and popular film starring Kangana Ranaut. Imran Khan is seen romancing Kangana in this film. The chemistry between the two makes the viewers go into a frenzy. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The romance and drama-filled movie came out in the year 2015.

4) Woh Lamhe

This is another interesting love story starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The film is directed by Mohit Suri. The music of the film made it quite popular and one of the favourites among the masses. The film released in the year 2006 and stands at an IMDb rating of 6.6.

