Did You Know Aditi Rao Hydari Made Singing Debut In 'London, Paris, New York' 9 Years Ago?

Aditi Rao Hydari is popularly known for her roles in movies such as London, Paris, New York, Padmaavat and Wazir. She celebrated 9 years of her film London, Paris, New York on her Instagram. Did you know the actor made her debut as a singer for the film London, Paris, New York? Read further to know which song she lent her voice to.

Aditi Rao made her debut as a singer with Thehree Si Zindagi

Aditi Rao Hydari's London Paris New York featured her and Ali Zafar in the lead roles. The actor recorded a song for the first time in a studio. The song is titled Thehree Si Zindagi and she sang it alongside singer and actor Ali Zafar. The song was written and composed by Ali himself. The two are seen spending time together in the streets of London in the music video. The actor shared a sketch made by her fan on her Instagram story. She thanked them for the memory as she celebrated 9 years of the film. Take a look at the song here:

Image source: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

About Aditi Rao Hydari's London Paris New York

London Paris New York is a romantic comedy film directed by Anu Menon. It was written by Anu Menon herself along with Ritu Bhatia. Aditi was seen portraying Lalitha Krishnan while Ali was seen playing Nikhil Chopra. The plot of the film revolved around the relationship between Nikhil and Lalitha. They promise to meet each other in six months after they meet in London. However, Nikhil fails to keep his promise. The film received positive reviews from critics and the actors were appreciated for their performances. Ali's songs in this movie garnered him huge appreciation.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies such as Dhobi Ghat, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Murder 3, Fitoor and Guddu Rangeela have garnered her immense popularity over the years. She was also seen in Tamil and Telugu films such as Kaatru Veliyidai, Sammohanam, Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Psycho. The actor sang her first-ever Tamil song alongside Dhanush for the film Jail. The title of the song is Kaathodu Kaathanen. Aditi was recently seen in Parineeti starrer The Girl on the Train which is a Netflix original film. She will next be seen in Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram.

