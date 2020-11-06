Did Hardik Pandya Confirm KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Relationship On Her Birthday?

Indian cricketer KL Rahul took the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League by storm with his sublime batting performances. Being entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Punjab contingent for the season, the star batsman rose to the occasion with his lion-hearted captaincy skills combined with a dazzling show with the bat. The Punjab side missed the playoffs berth narrowly, despite having a strong case. After the grueling season, KL Rahul had a reason to unwind as rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday.

Athiya Shetty birthday: KL Rahul wishes the actress in the most charming way

KL Rahul added fuel to fire to all the reports surrounding his relationship with actress Athiya Shetty. The cricketer shared an adorable photograph of the two on his Instagram account, as he sent her wishes on her special day. The picture was not only appreciated by the fans of the player but also his fellow teammates jumped in to shower love on his social media post.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Posts Picture With Virat Kohli On His 32nd Birthday, Fans React With Awe

The wonderful camaraderie between Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul is known to all. The two cricketers have time and time again given 'friendship goals' with their display of affection for each other. Hardik Pandya reacted to Rahul's post for Athiya and posted a sweet comment as he labeled the couple as 'My lovelies'. Does the comment indicate that the cricketer and the actor are dating for sure? Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, and their Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav also gave the post a thumbs up.

ALSO READ | Rahul Chahar Dismisses Axar Patel With Super, Juggling Catch In Qualifier 1; Watch Video

Suniel Shetty feels KL Rahul is unbelievable

In a conversation with an Indian news publication earlier this year, Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, had expressed his admiration for KL Rahul and virtually called him like 'family'. He hailed him as one of the best talents that the country has seen. He seemed to be fascinated by the batsman's impeccable batting technique and rated the same very highly.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Mocked By England Cricket On 32nd Birthday, Fans FURIOUS At Social Media Admin

KL Rahul girlfriend: The conjectures regarding the cricketer's personal life

The phenomenal batsman is not just in the limelight for his stellar performances on the field, but also for his equations with several female actors. KL Rahul's lunch date with Nidhhi Agerwal had sparked link-up rumors in the past. The two had categorically denied being in a romantic relationship.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Two BIG Firsts In Dream11 IPL 2020 Season After 4-14 Against Delhi

The cricketer was also rumored to be dating Sonal Chauhan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. But it seems that the 28-year-old is now in a steady relationship with Athiya Shetty. However, there have been no official announcements made by either of them regarding their relationship status.

Image source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.