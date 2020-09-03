Did You Know Denzel Washington Paid For Chadwick Boseman To Go To Theatre Class At Oxford?

The untimely passing away of actor Chadwick Boseman has left a void in the film industry. The actor passed away at the age of 43 in Los Angeles, California on August 28, 2020. Several celebs, co-stars and fans have been expressing their sadness over the loss of the legendary artist. Many have also been sharing glimpses his interviews, talk shows and more. And speaking of that, did you know that actor Denzel Washington had secretly paid for Chadwick Boseman to go to acting school at Oxford University?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that he and his friends applied to a prestigious summer theatre programme at The University of Oxford while studying at Howard University in the '90s. He added that the student group had got in, but they couldn't afford to go. Chadwick further revealed that “The Cosby Show” actor Phylicia Rashad taught a class once a week at Howard and she got some of her friends to pay for them to go for the programme. He also said that when he came back from the programme, he got a beneficiary letter that said: “Denzel paid for you”. And Chadwick was stunned knowing this.

Boseman said that he had been holding this secret his whole career as he didn’t want Washington to feel like he owed him anything else. The actor also added that he wanted to meet Washington in person before saying anything. He did not meet him before the Rolling Stone interview but, after 20 years, he thought to himself that it was ok to reveal the details. When Fallon asked how the introduction had gone, Boseman recalled how he thanked Washington a while back for paying for Oxford. He replied jokingly: "Yeah, so that's why I'm here. You owe me money! I just came to collect it!"

About the actor’s passing away

Chadwick Boseman tragically succumbed to death after losing his battle against colon cancer. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, held his diagnosis under wraps and continued to work, according to an Instagram post posted by his family.

