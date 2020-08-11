Ranveer Singh Shares A Monochrome Picture, Fan Calls Him 'Sohna Munda'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently took to social media to share a monochrome picture and showed off his adorable broody look. From well-known celebrities to his fans, many showered the post with likes and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Keep reading to know more:

ALSO READ: What's Ranveer Singh Binge-watching On Wednesday Morning? Check Out

Ranveer shares a monochrome picture

On August 11, Ranveer Singh treated his fans to a monochrome picture of himself, in which the actor is seen thinking something deeply. Ranveer Singh, through the caption, might be expressing something deep. The actor captioned the picture with just a black heart. Check out Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post which has received more than a thousand likes in just an hour.

Fans in huge numbers gushed to drop comments on Singh’s pic. While some commented with hearts, many also called him ‘Man Crush’. One of his fans wrote, “Black and White diaries”. While another wrote, “Sohna Munda”. Take a look at fan reactions on Ranveer’s post:

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Teases Next IncInk Release, Introduces DevilTheRhymer

A few days back, the Gully Boy actor also made headlines for dressing up in a quirky way. On August 5, 2020, Ranveer Singh took to his social media and shared an adorable picture from his childhood. In the image, little Ranveer can be seen posing for the lens as he leans on the sofa and flashes a cute smile at the camera. Check out the picture shared by the actor:

On the work front

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen portraying the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film ’83. The film is an upcoming sports movie directed by Kabir Khan. It features his wife Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.

The plot of the sports-drama film revolves around Kapil Dev’s journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the Indian national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie is produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is reportedly going to release in three languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The film was earlier slated to release in April, but now it has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Credits: Ranveer Singh IG)

ALSO READ: Rajat Barmecha Says He Was 'disheartened' With Ranveer Singh's Best Debut Actor Win

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.