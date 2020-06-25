'Dil Bechara': Sushant Singh's last film to hit OTT, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana, Rahman react

The makers of Dil Bechara did not heed to the message from fans, and have decided to release Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film online. Fans once again expressed their disappointment after they had trended hashtags to demand that the film be released on the big screens. However, the team of Dil Bechara were delighted to release their film and expressed their thoughts on social media.

Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with the film, penned a heartwarming note on his first film, but his lead actor’s last. Sharing the latest poster announcing its release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, he wrote that Sushant was not just the hero of his debut, but was also ‘a dear friend who stood by’ him through thick and thin.

Mukesh shared that their friendship went back to Kai Po Che, in which Mukesh was the casting director. He recalled Sushant’s promise that he would star in Mukesh’s first film.

He also shared that they made many plans and dreams, but never once did he imagine that he would be releasing this film without Sushant. Mukesh wrote that there could not have been a ‘better way to celebrate him and his talent’.

Mukesh acknowledged Sushant’s love for him during the shooting and hoped that it will guide the team upon release. He added that he could visualise Sushant with his ‘beautiful smile’ from above, and that the movie would celebrate the actor.

Sanjana Sanghi, who makes her debut with the movie, termed it as a story of ‘love, of hope, and of endless memories.' She added that the movie was celebrating the ‘dearest’ Sushant’s legacy that will etched in the minds of all for.

Interestingly, AR Rahman is composing music for Sushant for the first time. The Oscar-winning composer also echoed Sanjana’s views on celebration of the late actor’s legacy. His fans were excited and asked when the score was releasing, and some also wrote that it was ‘great’ that Rahman composed for Sushant’s last film, wishing he was alive to see the magic.

Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Jaaved Jaaferi,among others. The movie is an official adaptation of book/film The Fault in Our Stars, adapted for Hindi version by Dulhania franchise director Shashank Khaitan.

