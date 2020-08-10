19 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai': Dialogues That Speak Volumes About Friendship, Love, & Life

Dil Chahta Hai is one of the most celebrated films of the Hindi film industry. The film had been directed by Farhan Akhtar and stars actors like Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, and Dimple Kapadia, amongst others. As it completes 19 years on August 10, 2020, fans have been remembering various moments from the film which left a lasting impact. Here is a look at the most iconic dialogues and scenes from the critically-acclaimed film.

Best Dil Chahta Hai dialogues and scenes

Excel Movies recently posted a bunch of pictures highlighting the most remembered scenes from the film. These dialogues speak volumes about love and friendship and how it impacts life in the long run. These wise thoughts and well-placed words carry the film exceptionally well, creating a remarkable viewing experience for the audience. Have a look at the post along with the dialogue here.

Ya To Dosti Gehri Hai, Ya To Yeh Photo 3D Hai.

Kitni Ajeeb Baat Hai, Hum Teeno Sydney Ja Rahe Hai. Tum, Main, Aur Yeh Flight.

Iss Reth Ko Jitna Apne Haath Mein Bandh Karne Ki Koshish Kare, Yeh Utni Hi Haath Se Nikal Jaati Hai.

Perfection Ko Improve Karna Muskil Hota Hai.

The scene dramatic and hilarious scene where Akash and Shalini meet each other for the first time is considered one of the best parts of the film. Akash’s helplessness as he comes face to face with the lies that he cooked up just to have a conversation with a beautiful girl is a must watch. Have a look at the scene from Dil Chahta Hai here.

Mujhe Yakeen Hai Ki Main Sirf Isliye Janma Hun Ki Tumse Pyaar Kar Sakun, Tum Sirf Isliye Ki Ek Din Meri Ban Jao.

One of the most effective dialogues from the film is, "Har Dosti Mein Ek Hadd Hoti Hai Jo Nahi Paar Karni Chahiye.’. This dialogue speaks about everything, including love and friendship comes with rules which must be respected at all costs.

When Akash tries explaining the one person he saw when he shut his eyes at the Opera. This scene made the audience feel emotional. Have a look at the scene here.

