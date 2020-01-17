Dinker Sharma's Movie List Before He Stepped Up To Play Kirti Azad In '83

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is an exciting upcoming project and the actor has been recently introducing all the cast members of the film on his Instagram account every day. Yesterday the actor shared an image of Dinker Sharma and in the caption, he mentioned about the character he will be playing. He said that Dinker Sharma will be playing the role of Kirti Azad, who used to be the most notorious amongst the team members of Kapil Dev.

Who is Dinker Sharma who will be playing Kirti Azad in '83?

Kirti Azad was an off-spinner and a right-hand batsman off the Indian cricket team in 1983. He was an important member in helping India win the World Cup in 1983. He was credited for his contribution during the semi-finale of the tournament against England.

Dinker Sharma has been in the Bollywood industry for a long time now and has even worked as a theatre artist for several years. He was seen in two short films like Cat People (2012) and Praner Manush (2012). Apart from that, he managed to bag a small role in the popular Netflix series Delhi Crime which released recently. And now, Dinker Sharma is all set to make a debut in a Bollywood movie alongside Ranveer Singh in ’83.

The entire team has been shooting for the film at different locations and it looks like the team is having a good time, enjoying themselves shooting for the film. '83 movie will be releasing in three different languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

