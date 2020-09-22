Raveena Tandon Gets Into Her Work Mode Avatar, Feels Monday Blues 'after Long Long Time'

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and posted a BTS clip of one of her ad shoots and called it Monday blues. She looked stunning in her ad shoot avatar and could be seen working with conviction. Let’s take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram post.

Raveena Tandon feeling Monday blues

Raveena Tandon, in her recent post, can be seen shooting for an ad and seems pretty excited as she’s into her work mode. She shared a short clip of her where she’s posing for one of her ads. She looks ravishing in her work mode and fans can also see the crew members taking all the safety measures by wearing PPE kits. Raveena Tandon seems pretty excited for the shoot which can be seen through her caption. She’s enjoying her Monday blues after a long time. She mentioned how busy her Monday was, adding many emojis, and stated how excited she is to be back into her work mode. Her fans began showering love over her work mode avatar and filled the comment section with hearts and kisses. Take a look at how her fans reacted to her Monday blues post.

Raveena Tandon is pretty active on Instagram and keeps sharing many photos with her fans and followers. She also keeps sharing cute pictures of her pets and her fans love all her posts where she is cuddling with her pets. So, let’s glance through her posts where her animal love is all over the place.

Raveena Tandon posted this clip recently on her Instagram where she looked adorable with her lovely puppy. She is cutely cuddling with her pet and kissing it. Their snuggling is proof that they have immense love for each other. She mentioned in her caption as to how cute puppies are the best stress-busters for her and these babies were the best thing to happen to them during the lockdown.

Here’s another one from Raveena Tandon’s Instagram where she looks charming while introducing her cute little puppies to her fans. Fans went crazy the moment she posted this video. The overloaded cuteness of her and her puppies won the hearts of her fans.

