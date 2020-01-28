Disha Patani Asks Fans About Her Red Lipstick Look, Gets A Hilarious Response

Ever since her debut in 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, actor Disha Patani has made her way to the hearts of the audience and fans. Just after her first release, she gained a massive fan following. Many of her fans consider and call her National Crush of India. Though she is only 3-films old, her glamour and style statements always leave her fans awestruck. Her social media feeds also suggest that the actor keeps experimenting with her looks. Recently, when she tried a dark shade lipstick and asked her followers about how she was looking, she received a hilarious reply from her one of followers.

READ | 'Malang': Was Kissing Disha Patani Awkward? Aditya Roy Kapur Answers; Reacts On Viral Pose

Check out her post below:

READ | Disha Patani Shares Her Experience Of Working With Salman Khan For The Second Time

The 27-year old actor shared two of her pictures on Instagram. She highlighted her red-lipstick in those sun-kissed pictures. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani also showered love on her. In a couple of hours after posting the slideshow, fans poured love and praises in the comments section, whereas, the others flooded fire emoji. Meanwhile, a follower seemingly tried to get into a fun banter. He wrote, 'Stylish Se Puchoo :)' (Ask the stylish).

READ | Disha Patani Treats The 'Malang' Cast To A Brunch, Anil Kapoor Reveals Her SECRET

On the work front, the Baaghi 2 actor has kickstarted promotions of her upcoming film Malang. She will be seen romancing with Aditya Roy Kapur in the Mohit Suri directorial. The trailer and songs of Malang have received a mixed response from the audience and the critics. The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Apart from the romantic-thriller, she has many pictures in the pipeline for the year including Ekta Kapoor's KTina and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

READ | Disha Patani Reveals That She Despises Watching Herself On The Big Screen. Here Is Why

(Cover Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.