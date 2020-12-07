Disha Patani Reminisces About Snorkelling In Maldives And Reveals 'making Some Friends'

Although Disha Patani has returned to Mumbai from her vacation in the picturesque surroundings of Maldives, the Malang actor still cannot get over the vacay mood as she continues to share photos and videos from her getaway to the South Asian island. After flaunting her enviably fit physique from her bikini shoot in the Maldives, Disha has now introduced fans to her underwater 'friends' on Instagram. Yesterday, she gave fans a sneak-peek into her snorkelling session in the Maldives to cherish her vacation memories.

When Disha Patani made new underwater friends

On December 6, 2020, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to shell out major travel goals for fans as she shared a video of her snorkelling session in the Maldives. In the video clip shared by her, the Baaghi 2 actor is seen flaunting her swimming skills sporting a red bikini as she was surrounded by a number of fish in the clear blue sea of the island country. Sharing her underwater video clad in snorkelling gear on Instagram, Disha captioned the post, "making some friends" followed by a fish, dolphin and octopus emoticons.

As soon as the video was shared by Disha, it was quick to catch netizens attention on Instagram. In less than 24 hours, her snorkelling video has garnered over 960k likes and more than 5300 comments on the photo-sharing app. Ardent fans of the 28-year-old were all-praise about Disha in the comment section of the post as they compared her to a 'mermaid'.

Two weeks ago, Disha Patani had set the internet ablaze with her bikini picture as she chilled by the sea in the scenic locale of Maldives. Rocking a light-blue bikini, Disha flaunted her no-makeup glow as she enjoyed the breeze and let her hair flow with the wind while posing for the camera. In no time from posting, the picture made headlines and it received over a whopping 3 million likes on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Disha has several upcoming Bollywood films in her kitty. She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Meghan Akash in Prabhudheva's Radhe. Apart from that, she will also feature in producer Ekta Kapoor's next titled KTina.

