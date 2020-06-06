Disha Patani Reminisces 'Malang' Days With A Stunning Throwback Picture

Bollywood actress Disha Patani who is quite active on social media with her throwback videos is recalling old days of her last outing Malang: Unleash the madness opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress recently took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture on social media from the time she was shooting for the film while flaunting her slim figure. The picture has taken the Internet by storm.

Disha Patani shares a throwback picture

Disha heated her Instagram with her latest picture drop which reminds fans of her Malang days. In the breath-taking snap, the Baaghi 2 actress can be seen flaunting her svelte figure, washboard abs in ripped denim shorts, and white crop top. She captioned the picture with just a flower emoticon.

Several fans of the actress were left spellbound after seeing the actress in the picture. One of the users who identified the film crooned the song in the comment section and praised the beauty of the actress. Another user called her an “angel.” A third user appreciated her look and wrote that she is looking super cute in this picture. A fourth user chimed in and wrote that he has posted Disha’s first picture on Instagram which was clicked 6 years back.

Sometime back, the actress shared a selfie on Instagram of herself. The picture was captioned with a chicken emoji, as her hair looks a little messy. Fans commented that the picture seemed like a representation of their quarantine mood as Disha looks a bit blue and said that some hair spa indulgence may do her some good.

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was also seen in Baaghi 3, as she featured in a song and Bharat. The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri directorial film Malang, which turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Her upcoming project is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan and directed by Prabhu Deva. The film was supposed to release in theatres in May but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

