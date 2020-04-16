Disha Patani Talks About How She Entered The Bollywood Industry; Read Here

Disha Patani has made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry in no time. She started her career in acting with the Telugu film Loafer, and been a part of several successful Bollywood films. In an interview with a leading daily a few years ago, the actor was asked about her roots in Bollywood. She was asked about whether anyone helped her in getting her started with her career in Bollywood. The Malang actor gave an honest answer to the question.

She firmly said that she had no one to show her the door in the entertainment industry. Talking about her work, she said that she auditioned for every role that she played. She also mentioned that she has been lucky sometimes. Speaking about the Bollywood industry, she said that it is not a cake walk to survive in the industry.

Disha Patani also opened up about her early days. She mentioned that she came to Mumbai when she was just 19 years old and she did not know anyone in the industry as she did not belong to a 'filmy' background. She also opened up about her family. She said that her father is an ACP and her sister is in Indian Armed Forces.

She said that when she started acting, it was very difficult for her as she did not know anything about it. The Malang actor said that she is a very shy person and it was difficult for her to face the camera. Talking about her struggle, she said that she dropped her inhibitions and learnt a lot about acting when she was auditioning for the roles and commercials.

It was in her struggling years that she realised how badly she wanted to be an actor. She said that she loves facing the camera and that is the only time when she is not feeling shy. Talking about her love for dancing, she also said that she is comfortable to dance in front of the camera than in front of people.

