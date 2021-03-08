Disha Patani Thanks Trainer For Making Her 'strong', Drops Inspiring Video On Women's Day

On Women’s Day, March 8, Disha Patani dropped a video from her training studio and went on to thank her action trainer and martial arts expert, Raakesh Yadhav. In the video, Disha was performing the high leg kick with her instructor. Sharing the same, she wrote, “Happy Women’s Day. Thank you for making me strong Raakesh Yadhav.” As soon as her video was up, fans flooded the comments with endearing comments and spoke about the actor’s fitness regime.

Disha thanks her trainer on Women’s Day

This is not the first when the Malang actor posted a video from her training session. Earlier, she gave a sneak-peek into her session with Tiger Shroff's trainer. In the clip, she aced the backflip and performed several other stunts. Tiger Shroff was also amazed after looking at his rumoured girlfriend's skills. As soon as he stumbled upon the video, he wrote, "Woahh, wish I could that." Disha was trained by Nadeem, who is Shroff's action instructor.

Also Read | Women's Day Wishes In Marathi For The Righteous & Strong-Willed Ladies In Your Life

Last week, Disha Patani announced that she kick-started the shooting of her upcoming outing, Ek Villain Returns. She posted a photo with John Abraham, director Mohit Suri, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh and the producers of the upcoming film. "And it begins", read the caption of Patani's announcement post.

It was on February 11, when the makers of the movie unveiled the title poster of the same. Sharing the same, Disha wrote, "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge." (Won't give you all a reason to complain). Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the marquee on February 11, 2022. The first installment of the movie titled Ek Villain, released in 2014 and garnered rave reviews from fans. More so, the songs from the movie became immensely popular.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Rings In Her 24th Birthday With Her Crew, Sister Anshula Plans Huge Surprise

Also Read | If You Loved Fardeen Khan's No Entry, Here Are Other Comedy Movies To Watch

Disha was last seen in Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar among others. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the flick churned decent numbers at the box office. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, the actor is also awaiting the release of her upcoming outing titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. The movie is the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran, and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Shares BTS Pic With Madalsa, Talks About On-going Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.