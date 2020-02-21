Disha Patani's Side Flip Video Goes Viral On Social Media; Watch

Disha patani is an Indian actor who is primarily known for her work in Bollywood industry. She has also worked in regional language films and was last seen in a romantic action thriller film, Malang. The actor has a huge fan following and is followed by many on her social media account.

Just like her rumoured boyfriend, Disha Patani is very enthusiastic about her fitness. The actor is often followed around by paparazzi and is spotted hitting the gym every day. She is also seen posting fitness videos regularly on her social media handles where she shares her secrets to fitness.

Recently, a video of the Malang actor has been going viral. In the video, Disha Patani can be seen completing a side flip. Watch the video below.

Disha Patani's side flip video goes viral on social media

Disha Patani can be seen wearing a white coloured top along with black track pants. The actor has tied her hair back in a ponytail. Here are few other videos of the actor from her social media account which have inspired her fans to hit the gym and become more fitness conscious.

