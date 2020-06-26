Disha Patani Vs Bella Hadid: Who Rocked Diamond Gown Better?

Bollywood actor Disha Patani and American model Bella Hadid have one thing in common. They are widely noted for their unique fashion sense and style. The two are often seen sporting different stylish outfits. Both of them once wore a similar outfit. Disha was seen wearing a gorgeous beaded ivory gown, in IFFA awards 2017, and Bella once donned a similar outfit at the Cannes Film Festival. Read on to know how the two pulled off the dress and who looked better. Check out their photos:

Disha Patani

Pic Credit: Disha Fan Club's Instagram

Disha Patani was seen sorting a gorgeous white ivory beaded gown in IIFA Awards 2017. The actor opted for a messy side bun and light makeup. Her gown had a jewellery extension that went from her neck to the side in the gown elegantly fell on the diva's body. Disha looks happy and glowing in the outfit and is definitely pulling it off like no other actor before. Her hair and makeup also compliment her entire look.

Disha also won an award for the Best Debutant in the awards function and was also considered to be one of the best-dressed celebrities in the award function. All eyes were on the young actor at the award function.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was spotted wearing the white ivory dress in the Cannes Film Festival. The gown was rather transparent compared to Disha’s and the model sported very light makeup. She pulled her hair up into a chines bun and opted to wear no jewellery. She also supported her gown with lovely heels that tied up on her legs. Bella looked elegant and gorgeous. Many fans were calling her the queen of diamonds in the festival and thought she looked like a vision come alive

Both of the artists look very good and cannot be compared. They both have different styles and look. Even their gowns have some fundamental differences. Bella and Disha both managed to garner massive attention from fans with their similar dresses.

Promo Pic Image: Disha fan Club and Bell Hadid's Instagram

