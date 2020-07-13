Divya Chouksey's Death: Co-stars Sahil Anand, Anjum Fakih Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Actor and model Divya Chouskey passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She had been battling cancer for more than a year. Divya was in her hometown, Bhopal, where she breathed her last breath. She posted a social media post about her being on her death bed a few hours before she passed away. After the demise of the actor, many celebrities have offered their condolences on social media.

Divya Chouskey's demise

According to news agency PTI, Divya Chouskey’s debut Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara director, Monjoy Mukerji stated that her cancer relapsed a few months back. He revealed, "She was suffering from cancer for about one-and-a-half years now. She got cured, but it relapsed after a few months. This time she could not come out of it. She passed today morning in her hometown Bhopal."

Celebrities pay tribute

Divya Chouksey’s Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara co-star Sahil Anand took to his social media and shared an emotional post for the actor. He wrote that he will miss her and that he is sure that she is in a better place now. He referred to himself as her brother saying that like her brother, he will always love her. In the post, he also mentioned that she always be alive in his memories. Sahil Anand told news agency PTI, that he had spoken to Divvya Chouskey recently and that he could feel her health was deteriorating.

Sahil told PTI, “I had a word with her last week on a video call and she was in a very bad state. I figured she won't survive for long. Yesterday she posted that story and today she passed away.”

Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih also shared her condolences on her social media. She shared a video of Divya Chouksey and also shared a few pictures of the actors together. She penned down a heartfelt note for the actor and mentioned that she was 'too special' to be missed.

In her post, Anjum Fakih stated that she will be watching the film Jennifer’s Body over and over again for her. Anjum Fakih shared a short video of herself watching the film, on her social media as well. She wrote that she hopes that the late actor is watching the film with her.

Other celebrities like actor Niharica Raizada and Sareh Far took to their social media and offered their condolences. They shared posts on their social media and wrote messages for Divvya Chouskey peace. Sareh Far shared Divya’s Instagram post about her saying good-bye to the world and telling her fans that they mean a lot to her.

