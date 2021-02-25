Divya Bharti's 47th Birth Anniversary: 'Deewana' & Other Memorable Work Of The Late Actor

Late Bollywood actor Divya Bharti was one of those heroines, who managed to charm the audience with her on-screen presence and grabbed footfalls at the box-office. In three years of her career, the late actor left a lasting impression on the audience with her repertoire. And, today, that is on February 25, on the 47th birth anniversary of the actor, here are her top performances, which are must-watch.

Divya Bharti's movies to watch

1. Dil Ka Kya Kasoor

The Lawrence D'Souza directorial was released in 1992. Along with Bharati, the film also featured Prithvi in the leading role while Suresh Oberoi and Sanam played pivotal characters. The film was highly praised for its music-album.

2. Vishwatma

Though the late actor entered the show biz in 1990, she marked her debut in Bollywood with Vishwatma in 1992. Her dance performance on the song Saat Samundar was an instant hit. Bharati essayed the character of Sunny Deol's love interest, Kusum.

3. Shola Aur Shabnam

In the romantic-action drama, Divya shared the screen space with Govinda. The David Dhawan directorial released in 1992. Reportedly, it was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year 1992.

4. Deewana

Needlessly to say, Divya Bharti ruled the box-office in 1992 with her back-to-back releases. Deewana was also one of them. The star cast and the makers of the film bagged various accolades for the film.

5. Rang

Rang is considered Bharti's last released film as she died three months before the release of the film. The film was recorded as "super-hit" at the box-office. The ensemble star cast of the film also featured Amrita Singh, Jeetendra and Kadar Khan, among many others.

6. Jaan Se Pyaara

In 1992 itself, Bharti's second collaboration with Govinda hit the theatres. The Anand directorial also starred Aruna Irani, Kiran Kumar and Raza Murad in supporting characters. In the film, Govinda had essayed double-role of twins.

7. Dushman Zamana

For this 1992 release, Divya romanced Armaan Kohli. Reportedly, it was one of the hit albums of 1992. The song Mausam Pyaara Bheega Bheega instantly hit the chartbusters.

8. Balwaan

Another remarkable film from Bharti's repertoire is Balwaan. The film marked the debut of actor Suneil Shetty. The film did a decent business at the box-office.

9. Kshatriya

The Sanjay Dutt starrer was the last film of the late actor, which released when she was alive. After ten days of its release, she passed away. The film enjoyed success at the cash registers.

10. Shatranj

The late actor's final appearance in a film came in 1993, eight months following her death. It is said that Bharti's part was dubbed by someone else as the film was not finished before her demise. The Aziz Sejawal directorial also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla.

