Divya Chouksey's Death: Sahil Anand Recalls How She Called Him 'bhaiya'

Actor Divya Chouksey passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, due to cancer. This news was shared by her cousin Amish Verma. The news of Divya Chouksey's death has left her friends and family shocked. Filmmaker Sahil Anand spoke to a leading entertainment portal about Chouksey and recalled an interesting story. Read on to know more details:

Sahil Anand opens up about Divya Chouksey

Filmmaker Sahil Anand, in the interview, stated that late actor and model Divya Chouksey used to call him brother. They worked together in the film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara and shared a brother-sister bond. He also talked about one of their recent conversations and said that she was going through a lot of pain.

Anand mentioned that he and Chouksey were on a video call a few days before her death and that she told him how she cannot eat anything and 'cannot take it anymore'. He revealed that she was being fed through a pipe. He further stated that Chouksey could not talk properly, and 'the worst thing was that she was a very talkative person'. He also called her bubbly and dedicated to work.

In the interview, it was further revealed that the actor was suffering from Pancreatic cancer and had even recovered. However, there was a relapse and she felt sick a few months ago in Mumbai. Talking about her personality, the actor said that she used to motivate others to fight the deadly disease and was filled with positivity. The actor also recalled her last birthday and stated that it was a 'grand celebration with a huge party'.

Divya Chouksey had taken to her official social media handle and said, "Guys, I have been hospitalised, not in the state to even talk, my cancer is killing me, pray for my easy passing. Sorry just unable to reply. Love to all". She had posted this a few hours before her passing.

Anand, in his post, wrote, "You will be missed badly by ur bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... ur passion, ur dream, ur go-getter attitude, ur positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u ...I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you... I miss u DC ðŸ’”....you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart." Here is the post:

