Dr Swamy & Ishkaran Back CBI Probe On Sandip Ssingh’s Role In Sushant Case; Make Claim

As CBI begins its investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and after Republic TV accessed 5 videos from June 14 at Cooper Hospital wherein Sandip Ssingh's gestures and the visual presence of more than one stretcher raised suspicions, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has opined on the development. Swamy shared the view of his lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari on the matter, who said that the CBI should investigate why Mumbai Police allowed Sandip Ssingh to encircle the family on the day of the Bollywood actor's death and didn't inquire about the unknown people in the premises at that moment.

Moreover, Swamy - who has raised his voice on justice for Sushant and had demanded CBI probe in his death case - claimed that AIIMS head of forensic medicine Sudhir Gupta will re-examine the post mortem report of Sushant and exuded confidence that a 'factual picture' will be presented. While there is no confirmation if Sudhir Gupta is a part of the CBI's forensic team investigating the matter, Swamy himself has not provided the source of his information.

Since Dr. Sudhir Gupta is re examining the Post Mortem report and he is very fearless person I expect we will get the factual picture — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 21, 2020

READ | Sushant death case: 5 videos from hospital puts spotlight back on Sandip Ssingh’s role

Videos that raise suspicion about Sandip Ssingh's role

While Sandip Ssingh - self-proclaimed 'friend' of Sushant - said in an interview with Republic TV that he had not met Sushant for over a year, he was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14. Sushant's niece a few days ago had said that Suhant's family does not know who Sandip Ssingh is. The video raises suspicions as Ssingh is seen gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown, while more than one stretcher is spotted being drawn into the hospital.

READ | Subramanian Swamy issues first response as SC allows CBI to probe Sushant's death

READ | Sushant's family posts leaked WhatsApp screenshots, allegedly between Rhea & 'Bhattsaab'

READ | CBI team immediately picks up Sushant's cook Neeraj who was present when door was opened

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.