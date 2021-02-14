DYK R Madhvan Co-starred With Irrfan Khan In The 90's Hit TV Show 'Banegi Apni Baat'?

Indian actor R Madhvan predominantly appears in Tamil and Hindi films. He has appeared in many popular Bollywood films including Guru, Rang De Basanti, Tane Weds Manu, and 3 Idiots which went on to become the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time upon release. What many people do not know about R Madhvan is that he appeared in a handful of television shows in the 90s before he got into the film industry. One of the popular television shows he was part of was Banegi Apni Baat and it also starred legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

Banegi Apni Baat

Banegi Apni Baat was an Indian television drama series that aired on Zee TV from 1993 and 1997. The series focused on college life and the transition of characters from students to professionals because of which mainly college students and youngsters were avid viewers of the show. The series covered flirtation, romance, campus life, and even had kissing scenes and discussed pre-marital sex; concepts that were not conventional at the time to show on the screen. R Madhvan made his television debut in this series and he played the role of 'Ashley'. Whereas Irrfan Khan played the role of Kumar.

According to Hindustan Times, the producer of the series Deeya Singh said they were first hesitant to cast Irrfan Khan but after he auditioned their doubts vanished. She said she was glad they cast Irrfan for the role of 'Kumar', an abusive father who later takes care of his sons. She also recalled casting R Madhavan’s and revealed he waited an entire day for the audition as they were busy with non-stop shooting on the set since lunch and the hectic schedule made them forget about his audition. At the end of the day when they finally took his audition, everyone loved him and he went on to play the role of 'Ashley', a guy from Goa who falls in love with 'Riya' the character played by Firdaus Dadi.

R Madhvan Movies

Madhavan gained recognition in Tamil cinema through Mani Ratnam's successful romance film Alaipayuthey in 2000. In 2016, he appeared in bilingual sports drama Irudhi Suttru that fetched him awards for Best Actor in Filmfare, IIFA, and SIIMA award ceremonies. On the work front, he recently appeared in a Tamil romantic drama film Maara directed by debut filmmaker Dhilip Kumar. The film starred Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada in the lead roles and it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, 2021. Madhvan will star in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama film based on rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan which is set to release in June this year.

