Rana Daggubati Gives A Powerful Act In The First Glimpse Of 'Viraata Parvam'; Watch

Viraata Parvam makers recently unveiled the first look teaser starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das in lead roles. In the first glimpse, Rana Daggubati can be seen giving intense and powerful looks in each and every scene. The first glimpse premiered on December 13, 2020, and it has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers.

Rana Daggubati, who celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday, decided to treat fans with the first glimpse from the much-awaited film Viraata Parvam. The actor shared a teaser post along with a sweet note on his Instagram handle asking his fans to watch the first glimpse video on YouTube.

The teaser is sure to leave fans stunned. The video starts off with a scenic experience and goes on to give glimpses from the true events that took place in 1990. Rana makes a powerful entry where he can be seen helping a lady who was thrown down during the fight. The actor’s intense act in the first glimpse shows that he is all set to impress fans with his powerful and intense performance. Releasing the first teaser, Rana wrote, "Presenting @RanaDaggubati as the fiery Comrade 'Ravanna'." Take a look.

As soon as the first glimpse was shared online fans and movie buffs went on to comment on all things nice as they went on to laud the actors for their performance. The video went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from viewers. Some of the users commented on Rana’s acting skills and lauded him for the same.

While the others commented with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “No doubt RANA will do 100% justice to any kind of role”. While the other one wrote, “We should appreciate DOP for these excellent shots and visuals”. Check out a few comments below.

About the film

The film is being helmed by Venu Udugula and is about the Naxalite movement in the 1990s. The film Viraata Parvam also stars Priyamani, who is making a comeback in the film industry after four years. Actors Priyamani and Sai Pallavi have left no stone as they have been practising for their roles in the film. The actors reportedly got training with ex-top cadre Naxalites.

