Rhea Chakraborty's Statements To ED Don't Match CA's; Company's Website Shows Odd Activity

Rhea Chakraborty and her family are appearing before officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for a follow up of their previous interaction on Friday. Sources from the ED office have disclosed that Rhea will be strictly questioned based on the statements of Sushant’s CA and Rhea’s CA, who were also interrogated over the weekend. Rhea Chakraborty has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged in his FIR that Rhea and her family embezzled an amount of Rs. 15 crores from his deceased son's account in the last year.

Further, sources have informed of Rhea's ambiguous answers when questioned about the amount withdrawn from the late actor's bank account. Her responses reportedly did not match with those of her CA's as both gave different narratives of the money allegedly withdrawn from Sushant's account. The ED has also questioned Rhea about the four companies that she formed along with Sushant and her brother Showik.

Read | Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik & father Indrojit to appear before ED in Sushant case

In the interrogation on Monday, ED is likely to probe further into the role of these companies in allegedly siphoning off Rs.15 crore from the late actor's account. It has been observed by the investigating officers that the IP address of one Navi Mumbai based firm, headed by Rhea and her brother, has changed 17 times in the last year. The last IP address change in the company is, shockingly, as recent as August 7. To add to the intrigue, the website has been taken down.

Read | Sushant Death Case: Rhea & brother Showik quizzed by ED about income, investments and more

Along with the reason for these seemingly suspicious changes, ED will also question Rhea's father Indrojit Chakraborty along with her brother about their roles in the management of the company. The probe by ED into the financial transactions made between Rhea, her family and Sushant Singh Rajput is reportedly based on the digital evidence that they have gathered so far. It was revealed earlier that officials have taken a data backup of two phones of Rhea Chakraborty, one phone of her father Indrojit Chakraborty and one of Showik.

Read | Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik leaves ED office after 18-hour marathon grilling

Apart from the ED probe, Sushant's mysterious death case was also being investigated by the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, the case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Supreme Court, after careful scrutiny of the investigations conducted by different agencies so far in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, will give its verdict in response to Rhea's petition to transfer the probe to Mumbai Police on August 11.

Read | Rhea Chakraborty and father's phone backups taken by ED; actor summoned once again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.