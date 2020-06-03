Sonam Kapoor's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' & Other Failed Films With Good Trailers

Over the last few years, there have been quite a few films in Bollywood which did not work according to the expectations of the makers or the critics. Some of the films had trailers which were absolutely loved by the audience and hence had a lot of hype around it. However, when these films hit the theatres, they failed miserably and eventually, the hype died.

Films that failed at BO despite their catchy trailers

1. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was a drama film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who is struggling to make things right with her family after they learn about her sexual orientation. The film was directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar who also contributed to the story of the film. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga featured actors like Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. This film miserably failed at the box office while the expectations from the film were high due to the buzz its trailer had created. Its low earnings came as a shock to many.

2. Blue

Blue was an adventure thriller film released in the year 2009. The plot of this film revolved around a group of people who decide to hunt out a treasure hidden in an ocean close to India. The film was directed by Anthony D’Souza who also contributed to the story of the film. Blue starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutt, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. This film did not do well at the box office despite the hype around it that was created by the intriguing trailer.

3. Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet was a drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around a man who is trying to make it big in Bombay. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap who also contributed to the story of the film. Bombay Velvet starred actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar in pivotal roles.

This film came with a huge budget but failed to impress the audience with its story. The trailer had gotten a good response from the people as its setup and plot did not seem very generic to the viewers. However, the film did not fulfil the expectations.

