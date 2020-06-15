Ekta Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput After 'long Restless Night'

Producer Ekta Kapoor produced Sushant Singh Rajput's highly popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. The show was deemed as a stepping stone of his career as he shot to fame and became a household name after starring in the daily soap as the lead actor. Recently, a shocked Ekta Kapoor, who shared a warm bond with Sushant Singh Rajput, mourned his sudden passing away on social media.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Amir Khan Pays Solemn Tribute With 2017 Boxing-related Photo

Ekta Kapoor mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death

After posting a screenshot of Sushant's last comment on one of her IG posts from a week ago, Ekta Kapoor expressed her grief and wrote, "Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!". Now, the producer has shared a compilation video of several photographs with Sushant Singh Rajput and penned a heartfelt note to pay a heartwarming tribute to the late actor. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor captioned it as:

"DARE TO BE DIFFERENT-After a long restless night



All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much !"

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Nitesh Tiwari Recalls The Last Time He Talked To The Actor

Check out the post below:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Sushmita Sen Emphasises On Importance Of 'not Quitting'

The Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput's heartbreaking demise has left the entire film fraternity aghast. On June 14, 2020, the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence, which left everyone in deep shock and pain. The M.S. Dhoni actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment. However, the investigations are still on as Mumbai Police found no suicide note at his residence. Soon after the news of his tragic death broke the internet, heartfelt condolences from fans and his colleagues started pouring in on social media, expressing the void that Sushant has left behind.

Also Read | John Cena Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Shares Picture Of Late ‘Chhichhore’ Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.