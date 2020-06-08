Here's A List Of Popular Ekta Kapoor's Shows Featuring Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar, a popular face on television, has featured in many TV shows, films, and Web series. She is an actor and also a television presenter who is known for her great work in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which are particularly Ekta Kapoor productions. Sakshi Tanwar has starred in some popular Ekta Kapoor’s shows which won the hearts of the Indian soap opera lovers. Sakshi Tanwar was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in the year 2016. Below, let's have a look at Sakshi Tanwar’s shows which were produced by the popular production house Balaji Telefilms-

Ekta Kapoor produced these shows starring Sakshi Tanwar-

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Ekta Kapoor's popular Television Drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was adored by the audiences. The show continued for quite a long while and made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. It has an aggregate of around 644 episodes. The show revolved around the lives of Priya Sharma and Ram Kapoor who discover love after they get married. It was one of the most-watched dramas when it used to air. Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, who featured as the lead characters in the show, proceeded to get the title of the most adored on-screen couples at several award shows.

Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki

Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki was an Indian mythological television drama series was based on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharat. The first episode was released on 7 July 2008 and went on till 6 November 2008, and then went off the air. This Indian mythological series was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their popular production banner Balaji Telefilms. The lead characters of the show comprised of Mrunal Jain as Krishna, Puja Banerjee as Radha, Kiran Karmarkar as Santanu, Sakshi Tanwar as Ganga, and Ronit Roy as Bhishma Pitamah. This Ekta Kapoor’s version of Mahabharat failed to live up to the audience's expectations and was not so popular among the fans.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is counted among the most popular TV Indian soap operas on Indian television. This show aired on Star Plus from October 16, 2000, to October 9, 2008. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was created by Ekta Kapoor and was produced by her production company Balaji Telefilms. The show starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in the lead roles. The show revolved around the worlds of Parvati and Om Agarwal, who lived in a Marwadi joint family. Parvati was an ideal daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family and Om was an ideal son.

