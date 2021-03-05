Ekta Kapoor Visits Ajmer Sharif Ahead Of 'The Married Woman's' Release

Ekta Kapoor was spotted at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, once again. The film producer was spotted with Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, the leads of the upcoming domestic fiction show The Married Woman. Donning masks and surrounded by security personnel and the staff, Ekta Kapoor visited the shrine to seek blessings for her upcoming show. Ajmer Sharif Dargah is often frequented by actors and celebrities before their new projects or ventures. Actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas have visited the shrine in the past.

The Married Woman's release

Ekta Kapoor's latest show The Married Woman will soon greet the audience via the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee5. The Married Woman's release is set for March 8, on the occasion of Womens' Day. The series stars Riddhi Dogra as a housewife Aastha and Monica Dogra as the free-spirited Peeplika. The series is an adaptation of the 2002 novel A Married Woman by Manju Kapur. The teasers and trailer for the show have garnered attention and the anticipation is high.

The show falls under the category of domestic fiction because it tells the life of a woman named Aastha who is a homemaker, a mother, and a hardworking daughter. Set in Delhi during the 90s, Ekta Kapoor's latest show touches upon the idea of a woman's quest to find the true identity of self. The trailer also peeks into same-sex love between Aastha and Peeplika. In times where same-sex stories are still considered taboo, The Married Woman is a bold venture. It will be interesting to see what reviews the show receives after the release.

Ekta Kapoor's shows

Ekta Kapoor is a well-known TV show producer. She has helmed several productions like Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kii, etc which have changed the face of daily soaps. Often dubbed as 'The Queen of Indian Television', Ekta has launched several successful TV shows. ALT Balaji, the OTT platform of her production house was launched in 2017. Since then there have been several original shows on the OTT platform such as Fourplay, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Bose: Dead/Alive.

