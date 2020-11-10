Elli AvrRam Pens Poignant Poem About Self-love, Asks 'Do You Dare To Be You?'

Actor Elli AvrRam often uses social media platforms to share some of her creative writing online with her followers. On Tuesday, November 10, the actor, took to Instagram, to share a poignant poem about self-love in a cryptic post. Elli’s poem dwells around the actor putting forth a relevant question of being comfortable in one’s skin in a time where everyone often hides behind an imaginary mask. She goes on to ask her fans if they can really dare to be themselves.

Elli AvrRam’s poem about self-love

In the post shared by her, Elli strikes a sensuous pose donning a skin-tight black lacy top. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open completes the look of the actor. Starring blatantly at the camera, the actor asked “Do you date to be You?” while sharing the post. In the note penned by her, the actor said how she listens to her ‘inner voice’ and is firm to raise her opinions. The actor also adds that she dares of ‘express’ herself unadulterated and isn’t afraid of any ‘judgement’. Take a look at it here:

Do you dare to be You? Or are you afraid,

Just like the rest of them. Can you look yourself in the eye,

Through that mirror, Saying, freely, I am ME,

I do what my heart wants, I stand for what I believe is right, I listen to my inner voice, I share my thoughts,

I dare to express, I’m not afraid, Of judgment, Of those envious eyes, Of those conditioned opinions, Of those shallow comments,

I am free, and...I am me. Whatever that might be...

As soon as the poem was posted on the photo-sharing application, fans were quick to react. While some found it ‘nice’, others went on to shower heart and fire emoticons of her creative piece. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Elli AvrRam has several interesting projects lined up for her. She will next feature in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen’s Tamil and Kannada remake namely Paris Paris and Butterfly. Along with this, she will also perform a dance number in Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer comedy horror flick Roohi Afzana.

