Emotional On-screen Roles Of Kartik Aaryan That Impressed The Audience

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in 2011 with his hilarious role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, the actor has become a highly popular star that has featured in several other romance and comedy films. Kartik Aaryan may play more stoic roles but the actor does have a strong emotional range and great acting skills. Over the course of his career, Kartik has showcased his talents in many scenes that will either make you laugh or cry thanks to his acting. Here are a few times that Kartik Aaryan showcased his emotional acting range.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama series

Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, both feature Kartik in one of the leading roles. While the series is often criticised for its misogynistic humour, it is undeniable that Kartik's outburst scenes are both hilarious and memorable. Both the films in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series have Kartik's character rant on the difficulties of dating, with the first film having a five-minute speech while the second has a seven-minute outburst of frustration. While both the outbreak scenes have a similar theme and buildup, they both make the audiences laugh and also showcase Kartik's comical acting skills. His realistic frustration while giving the speeches is what makes them memorable.

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable is a story about the woman who fights against the injustice that she faces in India. Kartik Aaryan plays the lover of Mishti in the film, and while he plays more of a supporting role to the female lead, he still showcases an impressive range of emotions in the film. In every scene that Kartik is present in, he sells the character that he is playing. It is thanks to Kartik that Binda (his character) felt like a real person to the audience. Even though his role was a small one, his screen presence was noticed by fans and critics alike. The reason why Binda's death scene was hard-hitting was due to the fact that Kartik's acting managed to engage the audiences with his character.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a movie about friendship and loyalty. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Sonu in the film, whose best friend Titu (Sunny Singh) is about to get married Sweety (Sweety Sharma). However, Sonu realizes that his best friend's fiance is only trying to marry him for his money. Thus begins Sonu's quest to try and stop the marriage between Titu and Sweety. The movie is a comedy but also has several emotionally hard-hitting scene, especially between Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. The acting of Kartik in the film truly helped convince audiences that the friendship between Sonu and Titu was genuine.

