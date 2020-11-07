When Emraan Hashmi Cheekily Posted A Selfie Without Wearing A Face Mask

Emraan Hashmi keeps his Instagram handle updated for all his fans to share glimpses of his personal life and also updates about his upcoming projects. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a stylish selfie of himself. Let’s take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram post.

Emraan Hashmi is loved by his fans for his salt and pepper looks both in his movies as well as in his personal life. He shared such a selfie recently wearing a stylish pair of black sunglasses. In the caption, he hilariously wrote in Hindi that he posted a selfie on his Instagram without a face mask by mistake. He further added a wink smiley in the caption. All his fans loved his beard look and showered hearts to his picture. Here’s how the fans reacted to Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram selfie.



Emraan Hashmi's photos

Emraan Hashmi’s photos featuring him in a beard are quite popular among his fans. The actor shared a similar picture in black and white where he can be seen posing at his balcony with a mug in hand. He wrote yet another quirky caption in his post. Talking about his look, he wrote that this was his thousand-yard sexy stare or it could just be him creepily peeping into his neighbour’s house. He also added a wink emoji at the end of the sentence. He also added in the postscript that the cup he has been holding had nothing in it and was just using it as a prop to enhance his photo's aesthetic. All his fans liked this picture of him as well and filled the entire comment section with hearts and fire emojis.

Emraan Hashmi’s latest beard look is all for his new project Haraami as he recently shared his first look from the movie in which he has a completely different look. He can be seen in a full beard look with long hair and a set of black power glasses. He can also be seen wearing a pale white shirt and a quite heavy gold chain to go with it.

