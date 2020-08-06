Emraan Hashmi Makes Fans Go 'wow' With His Jack Sparrow Avatar, Watch Video

Emraan Hashmi might not be that active on the big screen but he has managed to stay in touch with his fans through social media. He regularly shares sneak peeks from his daily life on his social media. Recently, Hashmi took to social media to share a fan-made edit of several videos and it is too hilarious.

Emraan Hashmi’s latest video

Emraan Hashmi recently took to social media to share a fan-made edit video of him. In the video, the actor’s face was cut and pasted on several other film character’s faces instead. The video starts with Emraan Hashmi as Jack Sparrow from the Pirates Of The Caribbean series.

In another clip, Hashmi gets himself into Aquaman’s suit and is seen underwater. He also becomes Spiderman in one of the clips. The actor also gets into the suit of Iron Man in one clip. Emraan Hashmi’s song, Toh Phir Aao plays in the background. Emraan Hashmi shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Good one !! quite multifaceted”.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s video here:

Fans could not stop their laughs while seeing the video and even took to the comments section to talk about the same. One fan commented, “Superb”, while another fan commented a jaw-dropping “wow”. Here is what fans had to say:

(Image Source: Emraan Hashmi Instagram)

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s The Body alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor. He will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. The film was in its shooting stage when the lockdown was announced and had to be pushed ahead. Reportedly, the makers of Mumbai Saga are considering a digital release for the film. However, nothing has been confirmed or officially announced yet.

Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The actor will also star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre. In addition to this, Hashmi will feature in Jay Krishnan’s Ezra.

