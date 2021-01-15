Emraan Hashmi Watches A Movie In Theatres; Says 'back To Those Magical Black Rooms'

On January 15, 2021, Emraan Hashmi took to his official Instagram handle and shared a pair of pictures featuring himself in theatres in Mumbai. In his caption, Emraan informed his fans that after months of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor has finally gone to theatres to watch a film. In the first picture, Emraan clicked a selfie picture, while the second picture showed him posing with the people present at the theatre.

Emraan Hashmi shares a pic while watching a film in theatres

In the pictures, Emraan can be seen wearing a red coloured t-shirt and styled his hair neatly. In the selfie, the actor flaunted his faded smile while looking into the camera. In his caption, Emraan wrote, “Back to those magical dark rooms called theatres (for those of you itching to ask why some of us aren’t wearing masks, it’s called a social bubble, look it up) ‘#backtothetheatres’”.

As soon as the pictures were posted, many of fans dropped red hearts and positive comments. A fan page commented, “love your selfies” with a pair of the heart-eyed face and kissing emoticons. A fan commented, “The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched they must be felt with the heart as like as you sir @therealemraan sir”. Another one wrote, “Looking good sir” with a red heart. A user commented, “Nice looking” with a red heart.

Emraan is an active Instagram user and often treats his fans about his daily activities. For his another post, Emraan shared a monochrome selfie picture featuring himself. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a t-shirt and a hoodie. The actor covered his head with his hoodie cap and flaunted his faded smile as he looked confidently in the camera. While sharing the picture, the Jannat star wrote, “Chill in the hood” in the caption.

Vishal Malhotra dropped a thumbs-up emoticon in the comments. While many of his fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Wowwww. Looking So Coollll” with several heart-eyed faces and kissing face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Hoodie is chilling with you Pal!!” with a smiling face emoticon. A user commented, “Hotty in hoody” with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Image Source: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

